EXCLUSIVE: Ondo Governor Critically Sick, Unable To Walk, Flown To Germany

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Akeredolu of Ondo state has been flown to Germany for immediate medical treatment.

Our correspondent gathered that the sickness was so bad that the governor was unable to walk. He was bundled into an aircraft and flown to Germany.

The incident happened last week according to our sources.

Recall that the Governor being an ally of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was conspicuously missing in the build up to the inauguration of the new president.

Meanwhile, the African Examiner gathered that the absence of the governor has been creating ripples in the state over inability of the governor to hand over to his deputy.

Our sources said the governor’s son, Seyi Akeredolu has been allegedly running the affairs of the state in the absence of the governor.

More to come…