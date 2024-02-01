Explosion Kills Five At Imo Oil Bunkering Site

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Five persons have been killed in an oil-producing community of Obitti in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State following an explosion that occurred at an illegal bunkering site in the area.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the spokesman for the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, said the unfortunate incident happened due to the illegal activities of oil thieves at a place called Obitti Rubber Estate popularly known for nefarious activities of oil vandals.

According to him, five vandals were killed, a fuel tanker burnt down and several properties and farmlands destroyed.

According to villagers, who were on ground when the incident occurred, there was a clash between rival oil thieves while they were loading a crude oil tanker which resulted in a gun duel which sparked off an explosion.

Okoye said the Commissioner of Police CP Aboki Danjuma has already set up a high-powered investigation team to immediately unravel the immediate cause of the incident and arrest the culprits.





