Osinbajo To Represent Nigeria At Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be representing Nigeria at a number of events on Sunday and Monday during the state funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande

According to the statement, Osinbajo has departed Abuja and would join members of the Royal Family, world leaders – including members of the Commonwealth, Heads of State, Governors-General, Prime Ministers, and foreign royal families – at the ceremonies, including the funeral service scheduled to hold at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Ahead of the service, the Vice President would be among guests and dignitaries to be received by King Charles lll and Queen Consort Camilla, at a reception in Buckingham Palace today.

The statement also stated that the Vice President would hold a bilateral meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.

The Vice President would return to the country after Monday’s state funeral.