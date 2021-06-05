Facebook Joins Twitter To Remove Buhari’s Offensive Post On Biafra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Facebook on Friday also removed a post by President Mohammadu Buhari in which he threatened punishment for Biafra agitators.

The social media giant said it removed the post for breaking its rules on hate and violence incitement.

Recall that Twitter had earlier removed similar Tweets from its platform, an action that enraged the Nigerian government.

As a result the government banned Twitter’s operations in Nigeria indefinitely.























