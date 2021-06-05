W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Facebook Joins Twitter To Remove Buhari’s Offensive Post On Biafra

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, June 4th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Facebook on Friday also removed a post by President Mohammadu Buhari in which he threatened punishment for Biafra agitators.

The social media giant said it removed the post for breaking its rules on hate and violence incitement.



Recall that Twitter had earlier removed similar Tweets  from its platform, an action that enraged the Nigerian government.

As a result the government banned Twitter’s operations in Nigeria indefinitely.

