Ezekwesili Berates Akpabio’s Senate Leadership

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has frowned at the process through which Sen. Godswill Akpabio emerged as the senate president.

The African Examiner recalls that Akpabio was elected as Senate President on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after he defeated the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdul-Azeez Yari.

Akpabio was declared as the Senate President by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Tambuwal, after he scored 63 votes to defeat Yari, who secured 46 votes.

Reacting to the development, Ezekwesili in a tweet on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, questioned the legitimacy of the new Senate president’s membership in the Senate.

According to her, the former Akwa Ibom governor was installed by the Nigerian Judiciary and not through a proper democratic process.

“Was the newly elected President of @SenateNGR a Candidate in the Party Senatorial Primaries? The Nigerian Judiciary installed him as a Senator and not the citizens through the proper democratic process. They think these egregious acts of political corruption will last? Na LIE”, she said.





