Failure To Join Nationwide Hunger Protest Tears Ohaneze Ndigbo, Its Youth Wing Apart

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Irked by a recent negative statement issued against the leader of the youth wing world wide of the apex Igbo Socio cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, by the national publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Chiedozie Ogbonnia, the youth group has come hard on the the spokesperson and the National Secretary, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, describing the duo as disgruntled self acclaimed and overzealous individual.

The national publicity Secretary, had in a statement issued recently and made available to newsmen in Enugu, declared the Mazi Okpalaezeukwu and his executive persona Non Grata’ labeling them Fraudster as Impostors.

In a communique issued at the end of her emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Enugu Thursday, the group said it would have ignored the “disgruntled, self acclaimed Secretary General, Amb. Okey Emuchay and overzealous Publicity Secretary, respectively. But to set the records straight, for the benefit and clarity of the reading Public, we thus deem it necessary to grant this press release.

It said “Our attention has been drawn to the Press Statement making round, signed by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo- Dr. Alex Ogbonnia where he purportedly declared our Leader- Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu and by extension the entire Igbo Youth a “Persona Non Grata”, Fraudster and Impostors.

“Due to the unfortunate demise of our Leader and Father- late Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu OFR MFR CFR (Ahejiagamba Ndigbo), we would rather not respond to this baseless DISCLAIMER as unilaterally directed and executed by one disgruntled, self acclaimed Amb. Okey Emuchay and overzealous Publicity Secretary, respectively. But to set the records straight, for the benefit and clarity of the reading Public, we thus deem it necessary to grant this press release.

“Following an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide held on Thursday 8th August 2024 in Enugu, we hereby issue the following Communique:

“That Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu remains the Ag. National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, as unanimously elected by the National Executive Committee(NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, ratified and confirmed by both the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by President General, and Ime Obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo( the Highest Decision Making Body as recognized by the Constitution); and this Authority subsists until an elected Youth Leader of Ebonyi State Extraction emerges.

“We therefore pass a vote of Confidence on our indefatigable Ag. National Youth Leader – Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu; and hereby reaffirm our implicit Solidarity and Support.

The Communique added that “We bemoan the reckless statement of a supposedly Elder in the person of Mazi Alex Ogbonnia, who ordinarily should reign in on Okey Emuchay, to accord our dearest departed father and Hero a befitting honour and reverence, before the tussle of usurping and exercising the Powers of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Emuchay in this instance, is in a frolic of his own, chasing personal vendetta. The NEC never met to take any of the alleged decisions in his write up. In fact, Alex was not present in the quoted meeting as he was said to have traveled to America and it is from there that he is writing based on hear say.

The Communique which has twenty three signatories was jointly signed by Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu- Ag. National Youth Leader , Mr. FCC Jones Onwuasoanya – Deputy National Youth Leader, Barr. Faith Ohaka- National Legal Adviser. Barr. Ikenna Odoh- Assistant legal Adviser, Mazi Chika Art Adiele- Publicity Secretary, among others from all the states that make up Ohaneze Ndigbo.

According to the youths, “the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo lacks the Powers to remove and/or replace any executive officer; therefore Emuchay”s attempt to unilaterally remove the acting National Youth Leader- Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, after collecting millions from his Pay Masters to dance naked in the marketplace, violated the Ohanaeze Constitution and must be checked.

The Communique stated that “we are aware of the records of Financial misappropriation by Okey Emuchay, both in Ohanaeze Ndigbo Administration and South Africa, and his sabotage against the release of our brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been unjustly held.

“We are convinced that Okey Emuchay and Cohorts are enemies in the House.

We hereby declare Okey Emuchay Persona non grata, and therefore Bar him from entering the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, henceforth.

The group said “We most profoundly Commend the resilience and unwavering solidarity of Igbo Youths towards our passionate plea to stay out of the ongoing Nationwide Protest.

“Indeed, this is a critical and challenging times for Ndigbo; ranging from Grief over the demise of our loved ones, undue detention of Igbo Youths, unlawful and malicious demolition and destruction of Our Property and Investments, absence of Federal Infrastructure and other forms of neglect that has denied us sense of belonging in Nigeria.

“That notwithstanding , we cannot join a protest because we don’t know the convener nor the interest. We are engaging with the Government at all levels on ways to expeditiously address these challenges.

“We are concerned about the pockets of violent crimes and economic instability in the South East, especially the needless loss of lives; We therefore, enjoin our Governors to urgently convene a strategic meeting with the Apex Youth body in a bid to proffer lasting Solutions.

The youth wing equally calls on the Government of Abia State, especially the Legislature led by the Speaker- RT. Hon. Emmanuel Ihuoma Emeruwa, to immediately obey the Appeal Court Judgement, by swearing in the recognised Representative of Aba North State Constituency in Abia State House of Assembly- Hon. Aaron Uzodike. This is in order not to give a chance to civil unrest in Abia State.

“Lastly, commend Mr. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), the South East Governors’ Forum, Members of the National Assembly and Other Stakeholders for the establishment of the South East Development Commission.

“We are relieved that this shall beget us Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction and create the impact that shall put the civil war behind us. We urge Nigerians, especially the Youths to unite and adopt dialogue and resilience in response to both the Security and Economic impasse bedeviling us today.