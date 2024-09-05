NANS Denies Planning Protest Against Petrol Price Hike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has denied organising a protest against the increase in petrol price.

NANS rebuttal comes amid a statement purportedly from the association announcing a shutdown of all major cities across the country over the increase in petrol prices.

According to the statement, the group will embark on a protest across the major cities in the country from September 15, 2024.

It also called for the reversal of the petrol price and the removal of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

But NANS Senate President, Afeez Akinteye, described the statement as false.

Akinteye called on security agencies to investigate the source of the misinformation.

“We strongly urge the public, the media, and all stakeholders to disregard these false reports. The individuals or groups behind these rumours are faceless entities who seek to exploit the name of NANS for their malicious purposes,” he said.

“They aim to destabilise the country and create unnecessary tension among citizens. We categorically disassociate ourselves from any such plans or intentions.

“We hereby call on the security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into the origin of this misinformation. Those responsible for spreading these falsehoods must be identified and held accountable.

“The use of the NANS name to propagate such dangerous and unfounded claims is not only a threat to national security but also a grave disservice to the millions of students who genuinely seek positive change through legitimate means.

“Furthermore, we urge security agencies to act decisively in apprehending any individuals or groups attempting to use the name of NANS to incite unrest or disrupt the peace of our nation. We must collectively ensure that the integrity of our democratic processes and the rule of law are upheld at all times.

“NANS remains steadfast in its mission to advocate for the rights and welfare of Nigerian students. We will continue to pursue this mission through peaceful, lawful, and constructive channels. Let it be known that NANS stands firmly for peace, progress, and the unity of our nation.”