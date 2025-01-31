Family Of Nigeria’s Flag Designer Gets FG’s N30m Donation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has given the sum of N30 million to the family of the National Flag designer, late Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi two years after his death

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu, alongside the Oyo State Director of the agency, Olukemi Afolayan, presented the cheque on behalf of the Federal Government at the Elebu in Ibadan residence of the late National hero on Thursday.

It is worth recalling that the late Akinkunmi died on August 29, 2023, at the age of 87.

Also, on September 4, 2023, President Bola Tinubu sent a delegation led by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi, on a condolence visit and the delegation pledged to give the late Nigerian hero a national burial and also financial support.

The NOA DG said: “The donation of N30 million to the family of renowned National Flag designer was not to pay for the services of the late legend but to support his family in appreciation of his contributions to the country.”

One of the sons of the deceased, Akinwunmi Akinkunmi, thanked the federal government for the show of kindness.