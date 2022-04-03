Identities Of Suspects Who Recently Attacked Police Station In Imo Uncovered

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police in Imo State, South- East Nigeria have uncovered the identities of the criminal suspects who attacked Mbieri Police station in Mbaitoli Council Area of the state last week.

Spokesman for the state Police Command, Public Mike Abattam, disclosed this to Newsmen weekend in Owerri.

Recalled that the said station was attacked in the early hours of last week’s Friday.

He however, gave the names of the suspected attackers to include Solomon Umunakwu ‘male’ and Uzoma Umunakwe ‘male’ both natives of Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo.

Others are, Kelechi Onuoma ‘male’ aka Ikaba and kelvin Onuoma ‘male’ aka Alabalaba, both natives of Atta in Njaba LGA of Imo State.

Abattam, said: “Sequel to the recent foiled attack on Mbieri Police Station, on 01/04/2022 by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra / Eastern Security Network, its militia wing, the Command’s Tactical Teams under the watch of the indefatigable Deputy Commissioner of police in charge of Operations /Acting Commissioner of Police, DCP MAMMAN B. GIWA, psc, did not relent in their efforts to arrest the hoodlums who attempted the foiled attack on the station.

“The police operatives, after a diligent gathering of credible intelligence which revealed that one Solomon Umunakwu ‘m’ and Uzoma Umunakwe ‘m’ both natives of Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, escapees from Imo Correctional Center Jail Break of 5th April 2021, Kelechi Onuoma ‘m’ aka Ikaba and kelvin Onuoma ‘m’ aka Alabalaba both natives of Atta in Njaba LGA of Imo State in the company of their gang members led the foiled attack on Mbieri Police Station.

“The Command’s tactical teams on the same day of the incident at about 14:50 hours, mobilised and stormed the house of Solomon Umunakwu in Mbieri.

“The hoodlums on sighting the police operatives took to their heels abandoning their two operational vehicles used during the foiled attack, a Blue Colour Toyota Corolla LE with registration number ABC 695 HA and one Ash colour Acura MDX SUV vehicle with registration number RRT 149 AG respectively.

“Following the recovery of the vehicles, the police operatives then moved to the hideouts of other gang members in Atta in Njaba LGA of Imo state. On searching the hideouts, the following items were recovered; three locally made pistols, one cut to size gun, one Beretta pistol number NAF-P 3296, one dagger, four rounds of live cartridges, two police belts, one Eastern Security Network uniform.

Also recovered were, one black beret, one army camouflage scarf, two big sacks of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and one iron saw blade. Meanwhile, the police operatives are on an aggressive manhunt for the fleeing hoodlums.

The Command therefore, warned criminal elements still operating in the state to better repent, or face the full weight of the law if apprehended