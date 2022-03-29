Kwankwaso Dumps PDP, Silent On New Party

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Kwamkwaso, has dumped Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter addressed to PDP chairman in his ward and made available to newsmen in Kano, Kwankwaso said that he was no longer a member of the party, with effect from March 29.

He attributed his exit from the party to “some serious and irreconcilable differences.

“May I begin by thanking my ward chairman, friends and well-wishers of my ward, state and indeed, the country and beyond, for the very respectful relationship we have had.

“It is with deep sense of responsibility that I write to notify you that, as a result of some serious and irreconcilable differences, I have reached the conclusion that my continued stay in PDP is untenable.

“Therefore, effective from today, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, I have withdrawn my membership from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” the letter read.

African Examiner reports that, although Kwankwaso had, for weeks now, been linked with New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), he had yet to formally announce which political party he was planning to join.

African Examiner also reports that some PDP stakeholders in Kano State had, about a week ago, urged the party’s National Working Committee to dissolve the state executives and constitute a caretaker committee.

PDP Chairman in the state, Alhaji Shehu Wada-Sagagi, a loyalist of Kwankwaso and three others, had obtained a court order restraining PDP from dissolving the state executives.

NAN