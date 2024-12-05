Farotimi: Sowore Plans Protest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, has enjoined Nigerians to join a “nationwide/global protest” against the judiciary concerning the prosecution of Dele Farotimi, a human rights activist.

The African Examiner writes that on Tuesday, Farotimi was arrested by the Ekiti police command concerning allegations of defamation and cyberbullying.

Also, Farotimi, on Monday last week raised an alarm concerning plans to abduct and take him to Ekiti, after a petition filed by Afe Babalola, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and he had been subsequently remanded by a magistrate court in Ekiti after arraignment on a 16-count charge.

Since the arrest of the activist, there have been lots of backlashes in the social media space clamouring for his release.

Joining The fray, Sowore, in a post on X on Thursday, stated that the protest will begin on December 10 from the Afe Babalola Chambers in Lagos, Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja, Police Headquarters in Ekiti, and Kings’ College Campus in London.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” the post reads.