Nigerians Slam Pastor Adefarasin For Speaking About Trump Rally

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Sunday, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the Founder and Senior Pastor of the House on The Rock Church, came under fire from Nigerians on social media after he condemned the assassination attempt on former United States President Donald Trump.

The African Examiner recalls that on Sunday, gunshots rang out at a rally as Trump was making a speech which forced him to quickly stop talking.

The former president sustained an injury to his right ear pierced by a bullet. Also, a spectator died while a few others were injured.

Trump has since been confirmed safe and presently receiving medical attention.

Reacting to the incident in a post on his X on Sunday, Pastor Adefarasin frowned at the political violence in the U.S and he expressed gratitude that Trump was not hurt.

“We condemn political violence in the leading democracy of the free world. We are thankful to God for the survival of former President Donald J. Trump without fatal injury. We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased spectator and offer our prayers for the injured. Our prayers remain for a speedy and total recovery of former President Trump,” Adefarasin’s post partly read.

His statement sparked social media reactions as some netizens describe him as a hypocrite for not commenting on the political issues in Nigeria and being concerned about the happenings in the United States.

@Spotlight_Abby writes: “Just like DJ Cuppy, Mr. Paul Adefarasin shows his focus and the elections that matter to him. The political violence happening every day and everywhere in Nigeria doesn’t matter. After all, Africa is just a harvest ground for resources, tithes and offerings.

@AjeboDanny writes: “Oh now we draw inspiration from their democratic process but you were giving prophecies on our own with corn in your pocket ehn Paul?”

@UnkleAyo writes: “Brock Lesnar, Not once did you condemn the violence that happened in your backyard. Not once. Not once did you acknowledge the political madness that ravaged this country. Every night you go to sleep, I hope you’re safe in the realisation that you’re a useless person.”

@novieverest writes: “First thing in the morning you are standing against violence during a Democratic process. In Nigeria, a woman was almost blinded. People were killed. MC Oluomo publicly threatened voters. Not a word from you to condemn it. Oh!!! I forgot. Maybe US is your plan B.”

@rusticfunmi writes: “You’ve never condemned: – The electoral violence deployed during 2023 elections to rig a drug baron into power. – The ongoing genocides xenophobia/bigotry targeted towards a particular ethnic group. – The killings of Christians in the North/Middlebelt. Pastor Gym. E ku ise.”

@RealQueenBee__ writes: “Mr Saul must come, you’re a shame, a disgrace to your mother country & the Church. Your hypocrisy stinks and will continue to stink. You never condemned the high scale v!0lence & k!ll!ngs that marred the 2023 elections in Nigeria, but quick to condemn it in The United States.”

@Balatic writes: “Apparently this one doesn’t value lives in Nigeria. The same lives that keep his church alive doesn’t matter to him. Not once has he condemned all the political violence happening in Nigeria. Now he wants to show himself Awon Saul will come before David.”

@mavisikpeme writes: “Blind to the chaos that happened in Nigeria during the election, active for America. Is this not the hypocrisy Jesus preached against?”

@FirstObidient writes: “You didn’t condemn political violence in Nigeria. You were even accused of attacking a motorist in Lagos some months ago, you kept your mouth shut, today you have something to say. A hypocrite!”

@D_lone_wolf_ writes: “Why not be a proper leader and start with your country? You’re bringing a fire extinguisher to quench the burning in another man’s house; meanwhile, your own house has basically gotten destroyed due to the same fire.”

@DreadHound0 writes: “Judgment will start in the “house of God” Paul Adefarasin, you are a shameless and unrepentant hypocrite.”

@JosephOnuorah writes: “To think that a major violence was unleashed on voters in Ikate Elegushi – right besides your church HQ The silence was absolutely deafening and bizarre !!!”

@uzomaduke writes: “Did you ever condemn the 2023 political violence in nigeria? Make una dey take am easy with the type of hypocrisy una dey exhibit.”

@GeneralSnow_ writes: “I will start by saying you are a hypocrite, and people like you discourage and undermine the growth of Christendom in Nigeria. The 2023 election came, and we saw all manner of electoral violence meted out on the Nigerian people. Scores died, and many were wounded.”

@OmegaXDreams writes: “Pastor Paul, 48hrs two to three building collapsed in Nigeria. I haven’t seen a tweet from you sending condolences to the victims. Bandits kidnapped hundreds of innocent people NO word from you.”

@chymaker writes: “What is happening in my backyard doesn’t matter.”

@symplyDAPO writes: “True fact is everybody knows what they are doing. That is why Nigeria will still be where it is. You can’t voice out when it is your home but decide to voice out when it isn’t yours.”

@Ugochukwu_96 writes: “You were silent throughout the violence in the 2023 elections in Nigeria and have been quite since Tinubu came into power and has made Nigerians sűffèr unbearable sùfferìng. Now, see how quickly you responded to the ass@ssin@tion attempt on Donald Trump … You all know what you’re doing.”