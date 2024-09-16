Ribadu Denies Plot To Rig Edo Guber Election, Threatens Lawsuit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has demanded a retraction of election rigging allegation made against him by the chairperson of Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anthony Aziegbemi.

Aziegbemi had in a statement on Sept. 14, accused the Federal Government of planning to rig the upcoming Edo Governorship Election, using Ribadu and the Department of State Service (DSS).

He claimed that Ribadu had released 2 million U.S Dollars to the APC governorship candidate in the election as part of the plot.

In reaction to the allegation, Ribadu’s lawyers, Charles Musa & Co, described the allegation as “totally false” and demanded immediate retraction.

“We write on behalf of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser (NSA) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (our Client), in response to your press statement titled “Edo 2024: presidency’s move to interfere, manipulate guber poll using DSS, NSA uncovered.”

“The publication falsely alleges, inter alia, that, “$2 million was ordered to be released to the APC candidate by the NSA to buy votes and bribe security agencies,” the letter said.

The lawyers said the malicious and libelous statement had brought their client into public disdain and odium.

According to them, the portrayal of their client as a corruption enabler and his office as an appendage of a political party willing to cause chaos in Edo, is entirely false and damaging to his reputation.

“As a renowned career police officer and pioneer Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), our Client has consistently demonstrated integrity and a commitment to fighting corruption.

“It is inconceivable that he would be involved in such odious acts.

“Given the extensive damage your false and baseless allegations have caused our client, we demand a written apology to our Client and a full retraction of the publication in its entirety.

“We also demand a publication of the retraction in a full-page advertorial in at least five nationwide newspapers; 10 reputable and well-read online news sites; seven national and international television stations, and 10 radio channels with national and international reach,” they said.

The lawyers also demanded payment of N10 billion as damages for reputational and other injuries.

“Take notice that if our demands are not met within seven days, we shall proceed with our Client’s further instructions, including taking legal action to enforce his rights,” they added. (NAN)