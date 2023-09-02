Fayose Warns PDP Against Expelling Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has warned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, against expelling the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, from the party.

Fayose made this known when he appeared on Channels Television saying that if the PDP expels Wike, the party will be hurting itself.

Fayose said: “The moment I am not in the PDP, I would never join another political party. And I would never be a member of the APC – not whether they are good or bad.

“Some people say fight Wike, expel Wike, sack Wike. I think they do that at their own peril. You see, the first thing in your family, even when you have extreme situations or indifferences, is not to drive away your wife or husband.

“Wike is a force in the PDP and beyond PDP, a force you cannot ignore, ignore Wike, sack Wike, or fight Wike at your own peril. He is a man of capacity.”

The African Examiner recalls that there have been calls for the PDP to expel Wike from the party after the former Rivers State governor supported President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the last presidential election.





