Fani-Kayode Makes U-Turn, Apologises For Insulting Journalist in Calabar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has apologised for using insulting and derogatory words to attack Mr Eyo Charles, the Cross-River State correspondent of the Daily Trust Newspaper.

All hell let loose when the reporter asked Mr Fani-Kayoye who was “bankrolling” his tour of states inspecting projects executed by governors.

Fan-Kayode was seen in the viral video yelling at the journalist and calling him stupid.

According to him the journalist’s question was “an assertion and insult”, alleging the reporter has been contrived by his political enemies who wanted to embarrass him.

After, insisting on Tuesday that he was not going to apologise for the verbal attack on the reporter, however, in a statement on Wednesday, the former Aviation Minister caved in and said he met with his advisors and wishes to withdraw the word “stupid” which he used in his encounter with the journalist in Calabar.

His statement:

“I met with my advisors till late last night and I wish to say the following. I hereby withdraw the word

stupid which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar.

“I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool and using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so.

“I do however wish to state categorically that no threat of physical harm was ever made to the journalist in question and neither did I send anyone to threaten him. Anyone that says otherwise is lying and I challenge them to bring the proof.

“I would never seek to physically harm a journalist. For the last 30 years I have defended and worked with journalists and fought for the right of freedom of expression.

“I am also very close to many in that profession. I would be the last to seek to disparage those that are honorable and noble within its ranks.

“I hope that this will assuage the pain and anger of anyone that was hurt or offended by this ugly episode. I have now put this matter behind me and moved on. Now my tour of the South continues. Moving to yet another state today!”

