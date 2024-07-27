Tinubu Sends Best Wishes To Team Nigeria At 2024 Paris Olympics

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has sent his best wishes to Team Nigeria at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Spokesman to the President, Chief Ajuri Ngelale stated this in a statement issued on Friday.

A total of 88 Team Nigeria athletes, including 63 women and 25 men, are proudly flying Nigeria’s flag in 12 sports at the Paris Olympics.

The President assured the bold and courageous ambassadors representing the country of his full support and that of over 200 million Nigerians back home, praying and cheering for their success.

As the Games officially opened last Friday with the ‘Parade of Nations’, Tinubu looks forward to watching the nation’s flagbearer, Ms.Tobi Amusan, the current world record holder in the 100 metres hurdles, and other athletes compete with honour and dedication on the international stage.

The President enjoined the athletes to exhibit the resilience, courage, respect, self-control, and good sportsmanship that Nigerians are known for.

The President urged the coaching crew, support staff, and Nigerian spectators who would be watching the Games in Paris to remain worthy ambassadors of the country.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games takes place from July 26 to August 11, 2024, and would include 10,714 athletes from 206 countries.