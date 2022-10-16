Female CEO Promotes Headband Wigs As Brand Of Choice For African American Women

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ashley Williams, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HeadbandWigs.com, the largest Black-owned retailer of high-quality, luxury headband wigs, may not have invented headband wigs, she is however, taking credit for popularizing them among Black women.

With the help of her business partner, Williams was able to acquire the best possible domain for these classic headband wigs with 100 percent human hair and custom colors blended for the best natural look and the website offers a full variety of options, sizes, and hairstyles.

The various styles and colors available include Caramel Curly, Loose Curly, Tight Curly, Straight Bob, Kinky Straight, Mocha Body Wave, Champagne Blonde Wave, and the Salt & Pepper Body Wave.

Her mission is to eliminate bad hair days with headband wigs that install in seconds with no glue, gel, or lace needed.

According to her, traditional wigs can be very complicated and time-consuming for women to install. “Many women have to go to salons to get them professionally installed and this can be costly. Because of this, I think headband wigs are the new trend because they are so easy to wear”, she said.

Williams is not a newbie to the industry. In fact, she has been a successful entrepreneur in the hair and beauty space since 2011. After selling thousands of traditional wigs and hair pieces to her customers, she decided to embrace headband wigs because of how easy they are to install.

Notably, all of her wigs are made with 100 percent human hair. “We do not use synthetic hair of any kind,” she comments. “We want our customers to be able to confidently wear their headband wig without anyone knowing or suspecting that it’s not really their hair”, she stressed.