FG Declares Monday Public Holiday To Mark Independence Anniversary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has declared October 2nd a public holiday to celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made this in a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade in Abuja.

Dr Olubunmi acknowledged the global socio-economic hardship noting that Nigeria is not excluded. He, however, reasserted the government’s commitment to tackling the issues facing the country to reassure Nigerians.

He said: “It is today a known fact that difficult Socio-Economic and Security challenges are global, and Nigeria is not isolated.

Dr Olubunmi stated that “our warm welcoming spirit and love, as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land, makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black Nation in the world being Africa’s pride and a beacon of hope.

“While wishing the citizens a memorable independence celebration, the Minister recalls that our founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe, and tongue, came together for Nigeria’s freedom which we enjoy today.”

The Minister assured that this Administration through the Renewed Hope Agenda will ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, as a befitting tribute to our heroes past.





