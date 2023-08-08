FG Has Withdrawn Contempt Suit Against Organised Labour Over Protests – NLC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has withdrawn its contempt suit against organised labour in light of last Wednesday’s nationwide protests against the high cost of living, NLC President Joe Ajaero said on Monday.

The “notice of consequences of disobedience to order of court” also titled “Form 48,” was filed before the National Industrial Court in Abuja last week.

The suit accused the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria of resisting an order restricting the unions from embarking on industrial action.

Ajaero, who spoke with Channels Television’s Politics Today, stated that the National Executive Committee of the NLC had resolved to take further action on the position of the Industrial Court and Ministry of Justice through the Solicitor General of the Federation.

“Then the NEC of the NLC rose up, giving up till 14th of August to withdraw such summons for contempt or face real industrial action,” he said.

“But equally, this afternoon, the Ministry of Justice through the Solicitor General of the Federation sent a letter to us withdrawing that charge.”





