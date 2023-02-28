Nigerians Decide: Tinubu Wins Rivers, Sweeps Niger And Benue

Nigerians Decide: Tinubu Wins Rivers, Sweeps Niger And BenueLatest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, February 28th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in last Saturday’s general elections, has won the keenly contested polls in Rivers State.
The APC flag bearer also swept Niger and Benue states, garnering massive votes in both states.
Earlier, there was a strong battle for who would take Rivers State, with the Labour Party and All Progressives Congress going neck and neck.
At the time, results from 21 local government areas had been collated and they indicated Obi was in a slight lead, however, all that changed when the results for the final two LGAs came in.
Prior to the final coalition, the APC candidate had polled 148,979 votes, while the LP candidate polled 169,414 votes. But when results from Wike’s LGA of Obio-Akpor came in, the figures changed drastically.
The final result saw Tinubu polling 231,593 votes while Obi got 175,555 votes.
Below is the full Rivers State Presidential Election Result.
- AHOADA WEST LG
APC 3443
LP 4634
PDP 2582
NNPP 11
- TAI LGA
APC 9442
LP 485
PDP 1506
NNPP 18
- OPOBO-NKORO LG
APC 5701
LP 2093
PDP 1542
NNPP 06
- ELEME LGA
APC 8,368
LP 7,529
PDP 2,391
NNPP 82
- EMOUHA LGA
APC 9,145
LP 4,923
PDP 5,242
NNPP 18
- GOKANA LGA
APC 10,122
LP 2,115
PDP 8,484
NNPP 31
- OMUMA LGA
APC 6,328
LP 2,154
PDP 1,293
NNPP 13
- BONNY LGA
APC 2,708
LP 10,488
PDP 2,406
NNPP 87
- ABUA-ODUAL LGA
APC 5,653
LP 1,663
PDP 4,685
NNPP 09
- OYIGBO LGA
APC 16,630
LP 10,784
PDP 1,046
NNPP 107
- ASARI-TORU LGA
APC 14,483
LP 2,094
PDP 4,476
NNPP 09
- ANDONI LGA
APC 3,306
LP 2,324
PDP 4,614
NNPP 18
- OGBA/EGBEMA/NDONI LGA
APC 6057
LP 21,883
PDP 4,099
NNPP 109
- AKUKU-TORU LGA
APC 3,182
LP 1,700
PDP 3,131
NNPP 14
- IKWERRE LGA
APC 9,609
LP 8,752
PDP 4,869
NNPP 58
- OKRIKA LGA
APC 2,729
LP 4,018
PDP 8,476
NNPP 34
- OGU-BOLO LGA
APC 2,428
LP 1,209
PDP 3,187
NNPP 07
- KHANA LGA
APC 7,649
LP 1,704
PDP 5,483
NNPP 47
- ETCHE LGA
APC 8368
LP 11,232
PDP 5,919
NNPP 78
- PORT HARCOURT CITY LGA
APC 5,562
LP 62,451
PDP 7,203
NNPP 301
- AHOADA EAST LGA
APC 8,066
LP 5,379
PDP 2,358
NNPP 58
- DEGEMA LGA
APC 2,375
LP 2,212
PDP 3108
NNPP 44
- OBIO-AKPOR LGA
APC 80,239
LP 3,829
PDP 368
NNPP 161
Meanwhile, in Niger State, APC flagbearer polled 310,468 votes to beat his LP counterpart who polled 308,372. The PDP came third with 130, 081votes.
Similarly, in Benue State, APC’s Tinubu polled 310,468 votes as against runner-up Peter Obi of the Labour Party taking 308,372 votes.
In third place was Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 130,081 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 4,740.
