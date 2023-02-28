Nigerians Decide: Tinubu Wins Rivers, Sweeps Niger And Benue

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in last Saturday’s general elections, has won the keenly contested polls in Rivers State.

The APC flag bearer also swept Niger and Benue states, garnering massive votes in both states.

Earlier, there was a strong battle for who would take Rivers State, with the Labour Party and All Progressives Congress going neck and neck.

At the time, results from 21 local government areas had been collated and they indicated Obi was in a slight lead, however, all that changed when the results for the final two LGAs came in.

Prior to the final coalition, the APC candidate had polled 148,979 votes, while the LP candidate polled 169,414 votes. But when results from Wike’s LGA of Obio-Akpor came in, the figures changed drastically.

The final result saw Tinubu polling 231,593 votes while Obi got 175,555 votes.

Below is the full Rivers State Presidential Election Result.

AHOADA WEST LG

APC 3443

LP 4634

PDP 2582

NNPP 11

TAI LGA

APC 9442

LP 485

PDP 1506

NNPP 18

OPOBO-NKORO LG

APC 5701

LP 2093

PDP 1542

NNPP 06

ELEME LGA

APC 8,368

LP 7,529

PDP 2,391

NNPP 82

EMOUHA LGA

APC 9,145

LP 4,923

PDP 5,242

NNPP 18

GOKANA LGA

APC 10,122

LP 2,115

PDP 8,484

NNPP 31

OMUMA LGA

APC 6,328

LP 2,154

PDP 1,293

NNPP 13

BONNY LGA

APC 2,708

LP 10,488

PDP 2,406

NNPP 87

ABUA-ODUAL LGA

APC 5,653

LP 1,663

PDP 4,685

NNPP 09

OYIGBO LGA

APC 16,630

LP 10,784

PDP 1,046

NNPP 107

ASARI-TORU LGA

APC 14,483

LP 2,094

PDP 4,476

NNPP 09

ANDONI LGA

APC 3,306

LP 2,324

PDP 4,614

NNPP 18

OGBA/EGBEMA/NDONI LGA

APC 6057

LP 21,883

PDP 4,099

NNPP 109

AKUKU-TORU LGA

APC 3,182

LP 1,700

PDP 3,131

NNPP 14

IKWERRE LGA

APC 9,609

LP 8,752

PDP 4,869

NNPP 58

OKRIKA LGA

APC 2,729

LP 4,018

PDP 8,476

NNPP 34

OGU-BOLO LGA

APC 2,428

LP 1,209

PDP 3,187

NNPP 07

KHANA LGA

APC 7,649

LP 1,704

PDP 5,483

NNPP 47

ETCHE LGA

APC 8368

LP 11,232

PDP 5,919

NNPP 78

PORT HARCOURT CITY LGA

APC 5,562

LP 62,451

PDP 7,203

NNPP 301

AHOADA EAST LGA

APC 8,066

LP 5,379

PDP 2,358

NNPP 58

DEGEMA LGA

APC 2,375

LP 2,212

PDP 3108

NNPP 44

OBIO-AKPOR LGA

APC 80,239

LP 3,829

PDP 368

NNPP 161

Meanwhile, in Niger State, APC flagbearer polled 310,468 votes to beat his LP counterpart who polled 308,372. The PDP came third with 130, 081votes.

Similarly, in Benue State, APC’s Tinubu polled 310,468 votes as against runner-up Peter Obi of the Labour Party taking 308,372 votes.

In third place was Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 130,081 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 4,740.