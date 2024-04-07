FG Mulls New National ID Card With Payment, Social Features

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government in conjunction with the National Identity Management Commission is set to unveil an enhanced National Identity card layered with payment capabilities and social service features.

The African Examiner writes that the new card is developed in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System and will be powered by AfriGO which is a national domestic card scheme.

Kayode Adegoke, Head of Corporate Communications of NIMC, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The commission also disclosed that the initiative intends to meet the demand for physical identification which will allow enable cardholders to check their identity and access both government and private social services.

According to the agency, the national ID card will promote financial inclusion, empower citizens, and increase participation in nation-building endeavours.

The statement read: “The card, which will be produced according to ICAO standards, is positioned as the country’s default national identity card.

“In addition to this functionality, cardholders will also be able to use the cards as debit or prepaid cards by linking the same to bank accounts of their choice.

“The card shall enable eligible persons, especially those financially excluded from social and financial services, to have access to multiple government intervention programmes.

“In line with data protection regulation and public interest, NIMC remains committed to protecting cardholders’ personal data and will ensure compliance with international standards on data security protocols as security features that protect the confidentiality and safety of users’ information.”