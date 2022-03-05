N18.5m Properties Destroyed As Fire Razes Kano SEMA Store

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A fire broke out Friday afternoon at the Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) store, destroying properties worth N18.5 million at the Mariri Kumbotso Local Government.

The Executive Secretary SEMA, Dr Saleh Jili, confirmed the outbreak while briefing newsmen in Kano on Friday.

He said that the incident occurred on Friday at about 1 p.m at Mariri SEMA store where they relief materials with which to assist victims of fire and flood disaster were packed.

According to him, at First Lady School situated close to the store, three classes were burnt to ashes due to bush burning which led to the extension of fire that burnt the store.

The items destroyed include 450 pieces of mattresses, 450 pieces of pillows, 655 cartons of Pampers for adults and children.

Other items burnt include 10 cartons of Dettol, 10 cartons of detergent, 10 cartons of Izal, Grinding machines, Sewing machines, Vulcanizing machines and Mosquito nets, among others, worth N18.5 million.

“Our officials will assess the damages and cost for onward submission to the government for assistance”

He appealed to the general public and school authorities to be careful with bush burning.

Jili advised residents to cultivate the habit of switching off their electrical appliances when going out of their houses or before going to bed.