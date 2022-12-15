FG Opens Abuja-Kano Road To Ease Traffic

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The federal government of Nigeria temporarily opened the Abuja-Kano road ahead of Christmas and the New Year celebrations to ease traffic.

Folorunsho Esan, the Director of Highway Construction and Rehabilitation at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, stated this while inspecting the three sections road project.

“The two lanes of over 380 km will be opened for commuters’ use between now and January, when the contractors are expected to resume after the Christmas break.

“All barriers will be removed from Abuja to Zaria to enable commuters to move safely.

“The project will be completed before May 29. We are working towards it,’’ he said.

In the same vein, Finn Drosdowski, the project manager of Julius Berger, said the company has been on the project since 2018.

“When you look at the process, you will see that we are on track.

“We will be on break from the Christmas period.

“Nigerians will be travelling, so there is a need to make the road accessible for them,’’ he said.

NAN