Sports Minister Unveils Plans To Resuscitate Awolowo Stadium In Ibadan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, says plans are underway to resuscitate the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan.

Dare said this in Ibadan while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of his visit to the palace of the Olubadan.

The minister said that the Federal Government was considering partnership with the state government or outright concession of the stadium.

He said that the stadium would bounce back to life as soon as any of the options was implemented.

“I met a plan on ground, there is an approval to concession Federal Government-owned stadiums starting with Abuja and the one in Surulere, Lagos.

“I agree that concession is the best option, the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium is the oldest stadium in Africa, and the oldest in Nigeria.

“We have another option which is to work with the Oyo State government, we can cede the stadium to them if we have a commitment that they will bring it to standard,” he said.

Dare said that the Federal Government was vigorously pursuing both options, adding that it would implement the one that would best serve the interest of the people.

“The governor has called me twice, showing the state government’s interest to work with us in bringing the facility up to standard.

“This conversation is ongoing; we shall reach a conclusion and whatever the decision is will be conveyed to the public.” he said.

