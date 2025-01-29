FG Prepared To Welcome Deported Nigerians From US — NiDCOM

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has stated that the Federal Government is prepared to welcome deported Nigerians from the United States.

The Director of Media and Corporate Affairs of the commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, stated this during an interview with Vanguard Newspaper on Tuesday evening, saying that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was in charge of the development.

Balogun also disclosed that the FG had already established an inter-agency committee to look into the matter should Nigerians be deported from the US.

“The Federal Government has set up an inter-agency committee, comprising the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NiDCOM, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, should there be mass deportation of Nigerians from the US.”

However, the NiDCOM spokesperson added that its commission was not aware if some Nigerians in America are being processed for deportation.

The African Examiner recalls that about 3,690 Nigerians in the United States are likely to be deported as President Donald Trump crackdown on illegal immigrants.