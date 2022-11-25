FG Reintroduces History In Basic Education Curriculum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government on Thursday formally announced the reintroduction of History as a stand-alone subject in the basic education curriculum in Nigeria thirteen years after its abolition.

A total of 3,700 History teachers have also been shortlisted for the first round of training for enhanced teaching of the subject.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the reintroduction of the teaching of History and training of History teachers at the basic education level, lamented that the national cohesion was being thre@tened with the country retreating into primordial sentiments because of lack of knowledge of the evolution of Nigeria following the removal of History from the basic education curriculum.

Adamu was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Rt. Hon. Good luck Nanah Opiah at the event. It would be recalled that history was removed from primary and secondary education curriculums from the 2009/2010 academic session.

But following general reactions then that for a country that was still evolving and grappling with issues of social cohesion, political stability and economic development, it could not afford to forget its past, the current Minister of Education ordered the reintroduction of the subject in 2019.

While speaking further at the flag-off, Adamu said: “History used to be one of the foundational subjects taught in our classroom but for some inexplicable reasons, the stream of teaching and learning was abolished. As a result, history was subsequently expunged from the list of subject combinations our students could offer in both external and internal examinations compared to the subjects that were made compulsory at basic and secondary levels in Nigeria.

This single act no doubt relegated and eroded the knowledge and information that learners could otherwise have been exposed to. It was a monumental mistake and I have already started seeing its negative consequences. The loss created by the absence of this subject has led to a fall in moral values, erosion of civic values, and disconnect from the past.”