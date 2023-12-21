FG Reopens Third Mainland Bridge After Repairs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has reopened the Third Mainland Bridge, one month after its closure for maintenance work.

“We are pleased to announce that parts of the Third Mainland Bridge which were closed last month will reopen today 21st December, 2023 by 6 pm,” the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi said in a Thursday statement.

“Following essential maintenance, the entire bridge is now fully accessible to the public, ensuring smoother connectivity and safe commuting,” the commissioner added.

He commended Nigerians for their “patience during the temporary closure,” adding that the government understood the inconvenience the closure may have caused.

Osiyemi maintained that the reopening reaffirms the government’s commitment to infrastructure upkeep and public safety.

The move came over one month after the Federal Government through the Ministry of Works announced that it would be closing two ramps of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs.

The November 1 move as announced by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engr. (Mrs.) O. I. Kesha noted that repair works will begin with the ramps connecting Oworoshoki to Adekunle and Lagos- Island (Adeniji Adele ) to Adekunle simultaneously.

Following the maintenance work, motorists were advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions and also using alternative routes.

The Third Mainland is Africa’s second-largest bridge, extending nearly 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) to link Lagos Island, the business heart of the city, with the mainland where most people live.

It was built in 1990 as Nigeria’s economic engine.





