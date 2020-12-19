11 Injured As Diesel Tanker Explodes In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 11 people sustained injuries when a tanker, loaded with diesel, exploded on the Otedola bridge on Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday in Lagos.

Olusegun Ogungbemide, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, confirmed the incident in a statement Saturday evening.

Ogungbemide said that the explosion occurred when the tanker rolled back and collided with another Articulated truck carrying goods and a salon car.

“The impact of the collision resulted in the explosion.

“About 11 passengers involved in the crash but no death was recorded.

“The rescue teams of FRSC, Lagos Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are quickly mobilised to the scene for the rescue operation.

“The rescue team of Lagos Fire service are making frantic effort to extinguish the fire while FRSC and other traffic, the management team are on the ground controlling traffic flow,’’ the commander stated.

He advised drivers and owners of articulated vehicles to put their vehicles in proper shape and maintain minimum safety standard.

The commander also implored the public to be more vigilant while using the road, especially during this festive period.

