FG To Boost Agriculture, Other Sectors With Technology Transfer — Official

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The federal government is set to boost the agriculture and other relevant sectors of the economy with technologies transferred into the country.

Mr Mohammed Dahiru, Chairman, Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer, said this during a courtesy visit to Mr Buki Ponle, the Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Over the years our problem in the country had been over-reliance on importation; we import almost everything we consume or use.

“That is why the government felt that it is necessary for us to have the right partners that will transfer these technologies to us,’’ Dahiru said,

According to him, these technologies will then be domesticated with research agencies in the country for the benefit of Nigerians and relevant stakeholders.

He mentioned priority areas for the transfer to include agriculture and food technology, ICT, transport, Nano science and technology, genomic medicine, pharmaceuticals, energy, mining among others.

“It is based on this that the president set up this committee so that we can see to the full implementation of this agreement which will benefit targeted sectors in the economy,’’ he said.

Dahiru expressed optimism that such move and effort from the government would help push Nigeria toward self-reliance, with huge reduction in foreign spending as well as improve our capacity and production.

He noted that the project would improve capacity and processes of individuals, businesses and benefit all businessmen qualified to benefit from such technology transfer.

He said that his committee was mandated to concentrate more especially in agriculture, mining and SMEs.

Dahiru mentioned the Eastern part of the country as enterprising technology hubs for SMEs, noting that with little technology applied businesses would be able to improve their processes.

Accordingly, he said, the committee was also looking at the FINTECH industry that was coming up especially in the South West while most of the agricultural value chain would be in the North.

He said his visit to NAN was to seek working partnership and cooperation in order to drive home the mandate.

Mr Ponle, while responding, gave his guests the assurance of the reliability of the agency’s partnerships.

Ponle told the committee members that they came to the right place at the right time and that technology transfer had taken the centre stage in the agricultural development of nations.

“We are willing to partner you to make it a success and in all our years of partnerships we have never failed.

“We cannot afford to fail because this is our country we benefit from,’’ Ponle said.























