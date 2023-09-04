FG Will Rejig N-Power Scheme, Pay Beneficiaries – Betta Edu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement also said the ministry would send its staff to all the local government areas to get feedback in addition to engaging in digital tracking of the palliatives.

Dr Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, says plans are underway to rejig the N-Power scheme to accommodate more people and ensure prompt payment of beneficiaries’ stipends.

Edu disclosed this in a statement on Sunday by her Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Rasheed Zubair, in Abuja.

The statement reported the Minister as saying that the challenges faced by N-Power beneficiaries in terms of delay in payment of their stipends would soon be addressed.

“We will change the modalities so that people will get their delayed stipends, include more people, and relaunch it with a renewed hope concept,” she said.

She also said, the ministry planned to establish humanitarian hubs across the 774 local government areas in the country, adding that would be a long-term goal towards eradicating poverty in Nigeria.

She explained that the hubs would accommodate homegrown commodities, which would be sold at cheaper rates to Nigerians.

The statement also said the ministry would send its staff to all the local government areas to get feedback in addition to engaging in digital tracking of the palliatives.

According to the statement, the digital tracking of the palliatives is aimed at determining the time, location, household, and individuals they are delivered to.

“This is to ensure transparent and effective disbursement of palliatives; we also plan to bring on board independent monitors to ensure the relief materials reach those in need.

“Under my watch, the ministry will address poverty through Job creation, cash transfer to poor Nigerians.

”We will ensure engagement with the Nutrition Department, the establishment of Micro Small and Medium Enterprise and provision of stimulus to their Business.”

She assured Nigerians of her commitment to curtail the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria through a prompt response.

“Nigerians should be rest assured that all existing empowerment schemes within the National Investment Programme will be rejigged to cover more people effectively.”

Edu assured citizens of President Bola Tinubu’s huge economic interventions to meet their short and long term needs.

“Mr President has a huge economic plans for Nigeria; some with short term goals while some with long term goals and Nigerians should please trust the process.”

NAN





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



