Enugu APC Crisis: Party Wants Nnamani, Onyeama, Chime To Halt Coup D’etat Against Foundation Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu State Chapter of All progressive Congress APC, has called on ex Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geophery Onyeama and former governor of the state, Barrister Sullivan Chime and other Stakeholders

to end the Coup d’etat against foundation members of the defunct Congress for Progress Change (CPC), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and Action Congress of Nigeria(ACN).

The state publicity Secretary Mrs. Kate Ofor who is also a legacy foundational member. Members stated this on Thursday in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu.

“We are appealing, as one of the oldest politicians in APC Enugu State, who had thought that the entry of such prominent persons as His Excellency’s Nnamani, Chime and Onyeama, among other high profile personalities, into the Enugu State chapter of the APC was supposed to give electoral victory to the party in the state.

“However, one is appalled that the assemblage of the high profile persons seems to be leading to a clash of interest between the newcomers who flaunt their wealth and intimidate the original members of the party.

“We subscribe to the axiom that United we Win and Divided we Loose. Once more I call on them to note that we lost the 2019 general elections in Enugu State principally because of the factionalism they unleashed during the 2018 State Congress.

“Therefore, I was alarmed when I woke up this morning to learn that Enugu APC secretariat is once more sealed as in 2018 by the Police.

“We wept because one had assumed that the excellent reconciliation works of His Excellency M.M.Buni led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has yielded result when Nnamani, Chime, Onyeama & Co publicly recognised Dr. Ben Nwoye as the authentic chairman of Enugu State APC.

Ofor added “we plead with them to stop harassing Dr Ben Nwoye because one is at a loss to locate the reason of what happened between May this year and now when they jointly dropped Deacon Okey Ogbodo, their factional chairman, and endorsed and embraced Nwoye?

According to her, “why did they wait until we seamlessly concluded our registration and revalidation exercise under Distinguished Senator Jonathan Zwingina? Are they angry that our numerical strength rose from 60,000 to 180,000 plus?

“Is it that they have phobia for elective or competitive congress? Or that they came from PDP background where selection/imposition is called consensus?

She stated “the crux of the matter is why hijack the result sheets as the almighty Result Sheets were not made available at the 260 wards during the recently conducted ward congresses in Enugu State and our so called leaders ungodly acquiesced to it.

“Whatever is the answer, they should do well to help erase the Nnamani, Chime, Onyeama and Co. entry trademark of incessant factionalism of our great party, the APC – a brand we constructed with sweat, toil and sacrifice.

“In actual fact, Nnamani, Chime, Onyeama & Co neither contributed much in spite of their humongous wealth nor attracted followers to APC, all they dished out is anti-party factionalism, exhibited crudely during the 2018 State Congress. When thugs were used to truncate our State Congress.

“Finally, I once more appeal to them to halt the coup d’etat against the legacy foundation members of APC, we don’t want distractions as we are better organized today and more mobilised to win Enugu State gubernatorial and legislative elections.























