FIFA Places 11 Nigerian Referees, Assistant Referees On 2024 International Lists

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – World football-governing body, FIFA has approved a total of 30 Nigerian referees to be placed on the international lists for the year 2024.

Among them are eleven referees, eleven assistant Referees, four beach soccer referees and four futsal referees.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation NFF Communication department, this was contained in a message conveyed to the Federation by FIFA on Thursday.

The NFF, gave names of the eleven referees approved for the international duty to include, Basheer Salisu, Ogabor Odey Joseph, Olufunmilayo Abigael Alaba, Nurudeen Abubakar, Abdulsalam Kasimu Abiola, Elaigwe Hannah Enekole, Akintoye Yemisi Eunice, Egba Patrick John, Madu Ndidi Patience, Mustapha Grema Mohammed and Abdullahi Abubakar.

It also revealed the names of the eleven persons approved as assistant referees as, Pwadutakam Samuel, Igudia Efosa Celestine, Abibatu Iyadunni, Muhammad Yakubu, Mfon Friday Akpan, Digbori Tejiri, Usman Abdulmajeed Olaide, Igho Hope Ogenekewe, Terah Kabenda Beauty, Ahmad Mustapha Tijjani and Agbons Faith.

Ukah Ndubuisi Odigomma, Musa Dung Davou, Umuago Paul Akpome and Bello Zuru Alhassan were put on the futsal soccer list, while Ogunmuyiwa Jelili, Fawole Olawale Adeolu, Olajide Olayinka and Rabiu Ahmad were listed for beach soccer.





