‘Tiwa Savage’s New Song Sounds Like Kindergarten Rhymes’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Social media commentator, Daniel Regha has compared Tiwa Savage-assisted new song to kindergarten rhymes.

The highly vocal Twitter user described Tiwa as a great artiste but insisted the new work was ‘too disappointing.’

Tiwa Savage joined South African DJ group Major League and global DJz Major Lazer for new Amapiano single “Koo Koo Fun” which was released on Thursday.

The 3 minutes 30 seconds long music video was co-produced by Diplo, Major League Djz, DJ Maphorisa, Stargate and Don Jazzy.

Baring his opinion on the new song, Regha advised Nigerian artistes to stick to their musical styles and desist from hopping on every trend.

“Tiwa Savage’s new song (Koo Koo Fun) is sounding like k!ndergarten rhymes; She’s a great artiste but that song was too disappointing. Amapiano isn’t for everyone, Nigerian artistes should stick to the musical styles they know best, evolve & quit hopping on every trend. No shades,” he tweeted.