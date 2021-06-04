W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Fire In Egyptian Juvenile Center Kills 6

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News Around Africa, North Africa Friday, June 4th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A fire broke out in a state reform centre for juvenile delinquents in Cairo, leaving six children dead, a security source said on Friday.

Nineteen other children were also injured in the fire that happened Thursday night in the institute located in the Cairo suburb of al-Marg, the source added.

The blaze was caused by an electric short circuit in the children’s ward, the source said.



The fire was later brought under control.

Prosecutors ordered a supervisor in charge of the victims’ ward to be remanded pending questioning, the source added without elaborating. (NAN)

