Fire Razes Abuja Residence Of FCT Minister Of State

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The private residence of the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud in Abuja was razed down by fire on Sunday.

Media Aide to the minister, Mr Austine Elemue, who confirmed the incident the News Agency of Nigeria reports.said that the cause of the fire was being investigated by the authorities.

He said that the fire began around 10:00 a.m. at the residence located at number 7 Roseline Ukeji Close, Mark Okoye Street, Asokoro, Abuja.

When contacted, the acting Director, FCT Fire Service, Mr Amiola Adebayo, said that the service received the distress call at 10:30 a.m. and immediately dispatch firemen to the scene.

Adedayo said that although no life was lost, all the households content of the upper floor of the 7-bedroom duplex were razed by the fire.

He identified some of the contents as beds, clothes, documents, credentials, jewelries and air conditioners, including the roof among other valuables.

He said that the fire was brought under control around 2:51 p.m., adding that the cause of the fire was suspected to be electrical fault inside the children’s room. (NAN)