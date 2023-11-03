First Lady Did Not Request For N1.5bn Vehicles –Ndume

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, on Friday, defended the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, concerning the N1.5bn budgeted for vehicles for her office in the 2023 supplementary budget.

Ndume, while speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday stated that the First Lady did not request personally for the vehicles.

He said: “I don’t think that the First Lady personally requested for N1.5 billion luxurious vehicles because I know her personally. We have been in the Senate for 12 years, I don’t think that the first lady requested personally for luxurious vehicles.”

Speaking on if the procurement of the vehicle for the First Lady was constitutional, the senator disclosed that he could not tell but the budget was for the Presidency and the First Lady is part of the Presidency.

He said: “The budget is for the Presidency and it includes the vehicles that the First Lady uses and others. I’m not in the position to defend that or argue on it. but I’m just saying that I know what the First Lady likes for either items or others.”





