Confusion As Thief Made Away With $75,000 At APC Headquarters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was confusion at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday when $75,000 reportedly went missing.

Our Correspondent observed that the canopy under which the sale of forms took place was suddenly dismantled without explanation.

African Examiner reports that the party resorted to canopies due to the ongoing renovation/refurbishment works being carried out in the Secretariat main building.

It was gathered that the sum of $75,000 had gone missing amid the crowded struggle at the main entrance to the party premises.

Party sources, however, disclosed that the missing money was in no way connected to the monies from sale of nomination and expression of interest forms as aspirants are expected to make deposits in the designated account numbers before picking up their forms at Buhari House.

“It’s actually $75,000. You know there was a struggle at the gate when aspirants and supporters were trying to get in.

“When the parcel of money dropped, it went missing in a flash. By the time security operatives were alerted the thief had vanished with the envelope,” the party source said.