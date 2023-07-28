First Lady Meets Former Governors Wives

….Says Women Are Pivotal In Nursing The Nation Back To Health

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Friday said women would play a pivotal role in nursing Nigeria back to health.

According to a statement signed by her Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi, the first lady spoke after a closed-door meeting with wives of former All Progressives Congress (APC) governors at the Presidential Villa.

She noted that the visit was to get the support of the wives of the former governors for the various programs of government and the Renewed Hope Initiative in particular.

Tinubu said the former first ladies would be partnering with the various incumbent in their states in this regard.

“I will also be bringing on board wives of various religious leaders and traditional rulers, the traditional rulers have already visited the President, so we can all find ways to ameliorate the effects of the new policies of Government and make

things better for all of us”

“These women are all mothers of the nation in their own spaces, states. It is familiar terrain and since I cannot be everywhere at the same time, I need them to partner with me on this and help nurse the nation back to health”.

She pointed out that this would not encroach on the Incumbent governors wives but to glean help from the former governors wives.

The first lady thanked them for their support during the electioneering period which culminated in the victory of President Bola Tinubu and others.

She emphasised that this was the time to work for the actualization of all that was promised during the elections and much more, hence “this strategic meeting”

Wife of former Ekiti state governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, who spoke on behalf of the wives of the former governors, promised that they would all be working with the first lady and wives of the governors of their various states to actualize the goals and aspirations of government.

She expressed the appreciation of the wives of the former governors saying the meeting as initiated by the first lady was in recognition of the formidable role played by women during elections a

Fayemi stressed that the meeting was also in recognition of the quantum of what they can contribute to nation building especially as very little would be achieved without bringing women on board.

Also at the meeting was the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, wife of the Senate President, Ekaette Akpabio and wives of 13 former governors.





