Five Killed As Sit-At-Home Enforcers Attack Anambra Villages

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tragedy struck on Monday morning in Anambra Central Senatorial Zone as unknown gunmen said to be enforcing the outlawed sit-at-home order attacked Abatete, Abagana and Ukpo and killed five persons.

According to a source, the attack was done around 8am and 10am and the casualties were mostly men of the Anambra Vigilante services.

The first attack was done in Abatete town which targeted vigilant personnel attached to the town’s President-General (PG) and three security men were shot and killed.

The PG was also stated to have been critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Also, the unknown gunmen attacked Abagana and Ukpo communities. At the Ukpo roundabout, in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, a Vigilante Group member and a motorcycle rider were shot and killed.

This development has made members of the communities around Anambra Central to be thrown into panic.

Also, a voice note which has since gone viral has warned residents in Awka not to step outside because of the proximity of the attacks to the state capital.

A member of the Abatete community said: “We are praying for the recovery of our PG. This senseless violence has left our community shaken.”

Another member of the Ukpo community wrote on Facebook: “It was chaos. The attackers came out of nowhere, shooting indiscriminately. Shouting no Biafra, no freedom. We are still trying to process what happened.”

The police is yet to speak concerning the development as of the time of filing this report.