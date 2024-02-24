Former NBA President Akpata Wins LP Gov Primary For Edo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olumide Akpata, has emerged winner of the Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial ticket for the September 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

The African Examiner writes that Akpata polled 316 votes to win the exercise held in Benin

City, the Edo State capital, on Friday.

The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emeta, who is also the returning officer for the election, announced Akpata as the winner of the election.

After his emergence, Akpata mourned a former governor of Ondo State and NBA president Rotimi Akeredolu who was buried on the same day.

He also appreciated his supporters and members of the party for their support as he assured them that he will work for the good of the state if he emerges winner of the Edo State governorship election.