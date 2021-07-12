Heavy Security As Masquerade Custodian, Chief Imam Arraigned In Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was heavy security presence at the entrance of Osun High Court, Osogbo on Monday when masquerade custodian, Fashola Esuleke, Chief Imam, Kazeem Yunus and others were arraigned over the attack on Kamarudeen mosque where a cleric was shot dead and 14 worshippers injured.

At the popular Oke-Fia roundabout, which leads to the Court, a patrol vehicle and policemen were stationed at the point.

Armed policemen, numbering about 30, were in front of the gate with about 10 patrol vehicles.

Many sympathisers, consisting of Muslim and traditional worshippers were at the court premises.

The courtroom was filled to its capacity and some others were standing close to the window and car park.

