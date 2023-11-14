Former PM, Cameron Appointed To British House Of Lords

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – David Cameron, the former British Prime Minister, would be the country’s new foreign minister, the office of prime minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

Cameron is also to be appointed to the British House of Lords, parliament’s upper chamber.

His return to government is a big surprise.

Cameron was prime minister from 2010 to 2016 and served as the leader of the Conservative Party from 2005 to 2016.

He resigned following a referendum on whether the United Kingdom should leave the EU was approved in 2016.

Cameron came under strong criticism for pushing the referendum through.

Earlier Monday, Suella Braverman was sacked as home secretary following an unauthorised article she wrote criticising the policing of pro-Palestinian protests, Britain’s Press Association (PA) reported.

She was replaced by James Cleverly, who had been foreign secretary.

The Conservative Party said Sunak is carrying out a wider reshuffle which “strengthens his team in government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future,’’ PA reported.

The reshuffle had been expected for some time, as Sunak is facing miserable poll ratings, with a general election due next year. (dpa/NAN)





