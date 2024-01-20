Former Sierra Leone President Arrives Nigeria For Medical Care After House Arrest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, has departed his country and arrived in Nigeria on Friday, January 19, 2024, for medical treatment.

This development is coming weeks after Koroma was released from house arrest in his country after his alleged involvement in what authorities called a coup attempt.

Koroma arrived in Abuja on Friday afternoon and was welcomed by National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the president of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray.

The African Examiner recalls that On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the Sierra Leone judicial authorities allowed Koroma to spend a maximum of three months in Nigeria for his medical treatment after the Nigerian government gave the ex-president permission to enter and stay in the country temporarily.

Sierra Leone’s High Court earlier this week authorised the 70-year-old politician to undergo medical treatment in Nigeria “for the most three months from the date of this order and (on condition) that his sureties should provide regular medical updates, signed and duly authorised.”

The African Examiner recalls that Koroma, who was in charge of the West African nation from 2007 to 2018, has been under house arrest since December 9, 2023.





