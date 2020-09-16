Transformer Vandal Electrocuted in Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A yet to be identified young man has been electrocuted while allegedly trying to vandalise an Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Electric Transformer located at Obinagu-Nchatancha, Emene area of the state.

A statement issued by the state police public relations officer PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, made available to African Examiner on Wednesday in Enugu, said the incident happened on Tuesday, 14, September 2020.

It reads thus: “the Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public, especially residents of the State, that a yet to be identified young man of about 25 years of age was found electrocuted on 14/09/2020 at about 6:20pm, while allegedly attempting to vandalize an Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Electric Transformer located at Obinagu-Nchatancha, Emene.

According to the statement, “the lifeless body of the suspect was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad AbdurRahman, while directing the launch of a thorough discreet investigation into the incident, has urged residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant.

The commissioner equally asked the people of the state to promptly report suspected persons in and around public facilities and critical assets to the nearest Police Station or by calling the command’s hotlines.

