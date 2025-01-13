Former World Heavyweight Champion Fury Retires From Boxing

Former World Heavyweight Champion Fury Retires From BoxingLatest Headlines, Sports News Monday, January 13th, 2025
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said Monday he had retired from boxing.
“I’m going to make this short and sweet,” the British fighter said in a social media post. “I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing.
“It’s been a blast, I’ve loved every single minute of it.”
Asked after the fight whether the public would see him fight again, Fury said: “You might do, you might not do. Who knows?”
Fury enjoyed two stints as heavyweight champion and retires with a record of 34 wins, two defeats and one draw.
He has, however, previously performed a number of U-turns over his future in the sport.
Fury announced he was quitting after beating Dillian Whyte in April 2022 but returned to action later that year.
