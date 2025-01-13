Former World Heavyweight Champion Fury Retires From Boxing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said Monday he had retired from boxing.

“I’m going to make this short and sweet,” the British fighter said in a social media post. “I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing.

“It’s been a blast, I’ve loved every single minute of it.”

Asked after the fight whether the public would see him fight again, Fury said: “You might do, you might not do. Who knows?”

Fury enjoyed two stints as heavyweight champion and retires with a record of 34 wins, two defeats and one draw.

He has, however, previously performed a number of U-turns over his future in the sport.

Fury announced he was quitting after beating Dillian Whyte in April 2022 but returned to action later that year.