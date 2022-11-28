Reactions As DSS Reportedly Arrests Twitter User For “Insulting” Aisha Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are reacting to the news that the Department of State Service has locked up a student of Federal University Dutse over a social media post considered defamatory against Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

According to available information, Aminu Adamu Muhammed had in June posted on Twitter that Mrs Buhari had suddenly added lots of weight after she took part in plundering the nation’s meager resources as the masses endured hardship under her husband’s brutal regime.

In the June 8, 2022, tweet, Mr Muhammed bated Aisha Buhari in Hausa: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi”, which could be translated as “the mother has gotten fatter by eating masses’ money.”

According to some friends of Muhammed, he made the post because he was frustrated following the prolonged strike by universities across the country. The strike, which started in early 2022, ended last month after nine months.

A family source stated that Muhammed, 23, was picked up by officers on November 8 on the campus ground of Federal University Dutse, Jigawa and he was reportedly subjected to severe beating by the officers after his arrest.

This development has sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians took to their social media handles to compare the former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan to the present one, Aisha Buhari. According to some, Patience Jonathan was insulted more than anyone but no one was arrested or molested. African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@mz_fabulouskie writes: “What this Aminu said isn’t as derogatory as what was said about patience Jonathan. I still maintain that he did nothing wrong. Still wondering why arewa youths are silent about his arrest, why?”

Weyimi B. Lube writes: “Since we are speaking of patience Jonathan. Let’s give a special shout-out to tolu ogunlesi who made the animated video of patience and

GEJ mocking them and all the sponsors All the guys who had a hand in it, have top jobs under the buhari/APC tenure.. Very interesting times .”

@_weyimi writes: “I remember how patience Jonathan was bullied. I remember so well how she was called illiterate, fake, and unfit to be First Lady. With all that insult, no one was arrested or beaten up. Now, the tables have turned. Human empathy is lacking in this country.”

@firstladyship writes: “CBN & NNPC say these things so boldly with no consequence. Goodluck Jonathan was lambasted for remitting excess of $3 billion monthly. Patience Jonathan was lampooned as well. Buhari & Aisha Buhari came to recover their Locust Years. The APC is a Curse, they destroyed Nigeria.”

@SAMKLEF writes: “All of una insults this mama o! Use her do skit and all. But una Dey Aisha Buhari lol hypocrite. Fear fear people. Na why politicians Dey run una street. God bless patience Jonathan person wey cry for national television. She get empathy.”

@JamiluSufi writes: “Who can help me with contact of Madam Patience Jonathan. We need to go and seek her forgiveness! Aswear! Chai! I remember how we drag her! Oh my God. Ma! Please! Forgive Us.”

@TENIBEGILOJU202 writes: “If Patience Jonathan acted d way madam 1st lady dey act, most Nigerians will be in prison including ur friends bcos we knew those close to u that trolled her and her husband openly. Nigerians improved ur children lives and u wanna destroy someone’s son?U guys really abused these 8yrs.”

@jrnaib2 writes: “Aisha Buhari’s tyranny has made some people to hail Patience Jonathan as if, it was not Patience that jailed Shola becox of Social Media trolls I still remember how Patience has been insulting Northerners buildup to 2015 elections. Patience remains a tyrant and a tribal bigot.”

@mz_fabulouskie writes: “What this Aminu said isn’t as derogatory as what was said about patience Jonathan. I still maintain that he did nothing wrong. Still wondering why arewa youths are silent about his arrest, why?”

@Rahiimiiya writes: “If patience jonathan were aisha buhari many citizens would have been in prison for being disrespectful, insult and bad name throwing on her 2014. KUDOS to mama patience you’re the best among the first ladies for the office of president of Nigeria. FreeAminullahie.-IMR.”

@OtunMuri writes: “Someone described Patience Jonathan as Shepopotamus nobody was arrested. Michele Obama was called Monkey, nobody arrested citizen. E reach Aisha orobo, she begin to arrest. Come out if na your papa money you dey spend for Dubai?

@Rahiimiiya writes: “Dear Aisha buhari this is what your daughter Zara buhari said to former president first lady patience Jonathan which is so disrespectful, and she doesn’t look after that, why would you ordered DSS to abduct an innocent aminullahie?. Nigerians are citizens not slaves.”

@theprincelyx writes: “Not one of the two people who slapped the French President, Emmanuel Macron, have been mysteriously taken away in the middle of the night. And despite the numerous comments on Patience Jonathan’s body, people didn’t disappear because of it.”

@DejiOluwatobi writes: “I miss Mama Dame Patience Jonathan. People took her care, compassion, love, humility, sincerity, humanity & godliness for granted. They mocked her goodwill & righteousness. However, sadly, the one that replaced her, has become a heartless oppressor.”

@KawuGarba writes: “If criticism was a crime in this country, Buhari would have been in prison now for those words he uttered on the media while vying for the office of the President. If Patience Jonathan was Aisha Buhari, many of us would have been jailed for the bad names we called her in 2014.”