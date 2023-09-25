Four Injured In Osun Speaker Convoy’s Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least four occupants of a vehicle in the convoy of the Speaker of Osun State House, Wale Egbedun, were injured and have been hospitalized after a road crash that occurred in Dagbolu, Osun State.

The accident happened on Sunday along Osogbo/Ikirun road. However, Egbedun was not in the car when the incident occurred.

According to The Punch, the vehicle was conveying three operatives of the Department of State Service as well as the driver, who was going to Odo Otin local government, accompanying the speaker to his Constituency, where Egbdeun had planned to attend church service.

Speaking to the press, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu, stated that those in the car sustained minor injuries and were treated in a private hospital in Osogbo.

According to Tiamiyu, Egbedun was not in the car, having travelled earlier with another set of people.

He said: “The accident happened around Dagbolu along Osogbo/Ikirun road on Sunday. Three DSS men and a driver were in the vehicle when it happened. One of the tyres had problem and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“Two of the DSS men had slight cut and were treated in a private hospital in Osogbo. The other two people in the vehicle were discharged this morning.”





