France Giving Nigeria Funds To Destabilize Niger Republic, Neighbouring Countries – General Tiani

(AFRICAN EXAMINER0 – Niger Republic’s Head of State, General Abdourahamane Tiani, has alleged that France is giving financial support to Nigerian authorities to build a military base in Borno State.

Zagazola Makama, a Lake Chad Basin counterterrorism and insurgency expert, stated this on Wednesday in a post on his X handle on Wednesday where he stated that the Niger’s junta leader stated this in a recent address, accusing France of meddling in the region and harboring ulterior motives.

“France has even offered to give money to Nigerian authorities to establish a base in Borno State, with the sole aim of destabilizing our countries.

“We have informed Nigerian authorities, including Nuhu Ribadu and Ahmed Abubakar Rufa’i, of a massive conspiracy to destabilize Niger.

“The Gaba Forest, located on the border between Sokoto (Nigeria) and Niger, was chosen as a base by terrorists recruited by France and ISWAP.

“Unfortunately, it seems we have chosen our interlocutors badly, because it is their skills that have been exploited by France in an attempt to destabilize us on the Niger, Nigeria, Benin and Burkina Faso borders,” Makama quoted a statement reportedly made by General Tiani.

The security expert disclosed that the assertion is the latest in a series of accusations targeted at France by the Nigerien leader.

“Tiani’s administration has consistently accused France of interfering in Niger’s internal affairs and supporting factions opposed to the ruling junta,” Makama said.

“These allegations seem part of a broader narrative aimed at isolating Nigeria due to its strong ties with France.”

According to Makama, such continued, unfounded accusations against Nigeria is a serious threat to diplomatic relations between the two nations.

“General Tiani’s accusations not only undermine these important initiatives but also risk fueling unnecessary tensions between nations that share a common goal of achieving stability and peace in the Sahel region,” he added