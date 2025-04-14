W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Not In France To See Doctors – Presidency

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Monday, April 14th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential aide Daniel Bwala says contrary to social media speculations, President Bola Tinubu is not in France for medical treatment.

“Sometimes on social media, somebody will be tweeting, you don’t even know who the person is; it can be somebody who has mental health somewhere. You just see that information is coming out.

“The president did not go to see a doctor; he’s on a working visit and we have been publishing his activities,” he said

Tinubu left Nigeria on April 2, 2025 for Paris, France on a short work visit, according to presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga.

In a video shared by the Presidency, Tinubu was seen greeting top government officials before boarding the presidential aircraft.

According to Onanuga, Tinubu would use the retreat to review the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning ahead of his administration’s second anniversary.

He said the president is expected in the country by April 16, 2025.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=102018

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us