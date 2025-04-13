CBN Reiterates Warning Against Abuse Of Naira

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Central bank of Nigeria CBN has warned citizens against abusing the naira currency like spraying, hawking, mutilating or counterfeiting it, saying such act remains a serious offence.

It said “as our critical symbol of national identity, Nigeria must Respect and keep it clean.

The nation’s apex bank, however, assured that it will sustain its efforts towards ensuring the availability of clean currency notes with the right mix.

Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, gave the warning on Saturday during the bank’s special day at the ongoing 36th Enugu international trade holding in Enugu.

“The theme of the Fair is “Developing Nigeria Industrial Sector/SMEs for Economic Advancement and Global Recognition”.

According to her, “the theme is very apt as it was carefully chosen to address the imperative of value addition and the links that would help to support industrial activities, to fully integrate our economy into the global industrial architecture.

“The current Management of the Bank is committed to correcting identified challenges of the Nigerian economy to stimulate productivity, especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Mrs. Ali added that the CBN annually participates in the Fair to raise awareness and sensitize our teeming stakeholders on its policies and programmes which are key to driving economic activities, inclusiveness, and attainment of global recognition.